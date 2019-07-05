Bouygues forms partnership for low-carbon concrete

It has signed a partnership agreement with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies covering technical and commercial collaboration for an initial period of 30 months.

The aim is to devise and test concrete formulas using a new cement manufactured with a new technology, known as H-EVA1, that has been developed by Hoffmann. The technology is claimed to offer a carbon footprint between 70% and 80% lower than a conventional Portland cement. Cement currently accounts for 6% of greenhouse gas emissions in France.

Studies jointly carried out by the partners indicate that it be possible to obtain the certifications needed for operational implementation on Bouygues Construction sites in 2020.

Julien Blanchard, chairman and co-founder of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “The construction industry today has to change quickly in the face of climate issues and the advent of new regulations. To meet these challenges, we have created new cements guaranteed to be clinker-free and based on industrial by-products. Our industrial approach to cement is genuinely an eco-responsible and revolutionary solution on the construction market. This meaningful partnership is a perfect illustration of Bouygues Construction’s desire to sign up to disruptive innovations such as ours, with the aim of getting the construction sector to commit itself sustainably, and immediately, to a drastic reduction in CO 2 emissions.”

