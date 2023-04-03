Bouygues gets go-ahead for Carmarthen hub

The former Debenhams on St Catherine’s Walk in Carmarthen city centre, which shut in May 2021, is to be refitted for council use. It will house council customer services, a careers and employment advice service, a preventative health clinic, a tourist information office, a gym and some of the county’s museum artefacts.
Carmarthen Hwb/Hub is a collaboration between Carmarthenshire County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD).
More than £15m of the £19m project cost is coming from the UK government’s Levelling Up fund. The county council is putting up the balance.
A notice of commencement was issued on 13th March 2023.
Preferred contractor Bouygues UK has already been working with local subcontractors on a project at Pentre Awel in Llanelli.
Bouygues UK regional managing director John Boughton said that refurbishment of the 8,000 sq m building was “a unique development that brings together health, education and public services under one roof”.
