Bouygues lands contracts for €1bn of Hong Kong tunnels

The contracts, which are in the Kowloon Peninsula, have been awarded by Hong Kong’s government and relate to the Central Kowloon Route (CKR) and the T2 trunk road. The projects form part of a new trunk road under construction, known as Route 6. When completed, Route 6 will provide a rapid east-west link between West Kowloon and the town of Tseung Kwan O. It will also relieve congestion on existing roads in the centre of Kowloon.

The larger of the two contracts valued at €756m (£648m) and is for the design and construction of a 3.4km underwater road tunnel linking the former Kai Tak airport to Cha Kwo Ling. Work also includes two ventilation buildings, electrical and mechanical services and additional road construction works. Work will begin before the end of the year, and the project is due for completion in 2026.

The other contract involves the construction of a 2.8km section of twin-tube tunnel linking Yau Ma Tei and Ma Tau Kok. Bouygues will also build two access tunnels and a ventilation shaft. The work is worth €364m (£312m) and the project is due for commissioning in 2025.

Bouygyes said that both projects have complex geology and involve working in a dense urban environment, requiring a variety of excavation methods.

