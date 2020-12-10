Bouygues MD moves to Kier

Chris Stevens

Chris Stevens, a chartered civil engineer, joins Kier from Bouygues UK, where he was managing director.

He started his career in construction at Sir Robert McAlpine in 2001 before joining Warings, which was acquired by Bouygues in 2007.

He joins Kier in January 2021 with a brief to grow to its presence in the Midlands region, which for Kier means Birmingham, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire, and Warwickshire.

His other brief is to “embed performance excellence to bring new levels of certainty to project delivery”.

Chris Stevens said: “I’m looking forward to getting started.”

His new boss, Kier Construction group managing director Liam Cummins, said: “We continue to attract great talent and Chris’ appointment follows on from our recently announced appointment of Helen Samuels who will join us as our technical director in January. I am looking forward to working with Chris, who will play an important role as part of our senior leadership team.

“This new role will accelerate the implementation of our construction strategy with a specific focus on growing our business in the Midlands as well as implementing our performance excellence agenda, which underpins our successful operational delivery to clients and partners. Chris will be working with our operational leadership across the business to embed our performance excellence framework to bring new levels of certainty to our project delivery.”

