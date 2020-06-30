Bouygues picked for Paris sports arena

It will build and operate the arena at Porte de la Chapelle. The arena will be part of a new district that will be a key location for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France and Bouygues Energies & Services will lead work on the arena, which has a design and construction budget of €98m (£89m). Also included in the work is €20m for two gymnasiums and €7m for an additional property development programme.

Paris Basketball will be the resident team in the 8,000-seat sports hall, which will host national and international competitions as soon as it opens. The venue will also be used for concerts, shows and conferences and will host badminton, para badminton and para taekwondo events during the Olympics.

The two gymnasiums will be used for community sports as well as serving as an amenity for local residents. The additional 2,600m2 property development programme will provide a range of leisure activities and shops.

Bouygues Construction’s share for the design and construction of the whole project is €110 million. Bouygues Energies & Services FM France will also provide 10 years of service and maintenance, in collaboration with Dalkia for management of the energy.

The project has been designed by the architecture firms SCAU and NP2F, in collaboration with Franck Boutté Consultants for environmental and energy-related aspects. The scheme has been designed to maximise use of recycled, bio-sourced and carbon-free materials

The works to be carried out by Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France will begin this summer and delivery is scheduled for July 2023. Bouygues Energies & Services will carry out the technical packages, with Mathis handling the timber structural elements of the project.

The consortium led by Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France consists of: SCAU (architect); NP2F (architect); Franck Boutté Consultants (energy and environment); Bouygues Energies & Services (technical packages); Bouygues Energies & Services FM France (service and maintenance); Bollinger+Grohmann (structure and facades); Ingerop (fluids); Scenevolution (scenic design); Peutz (acoustics); CET Ingénierie (roads and networks); Elan; Grau (urbanism); Djao-Rakitine (landscaping); and Atelier Aïno (materials and recovery).

