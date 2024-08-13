Bouygues secures £60m Stanmore College contract

The scheme, for the new Stanmore College in Harrow, will be funded by the DfE’s Further Education Improvement programme. Bouygues UK will be reconfiguring the college’s existing site by replacing four buildings with four new builds, to be completed in summer 2027 with work starting soon.

The contractor aid it will use its education building standardised ‘kit of parts’ approach for the project. This is designed to help ensure flexibility, affordability, sustainability, reduced ongoing maintenance and certainty of price and programme, the contractor said.

Announcing the contract win, Bouygues UK said that education is a key sector for the business. It has just completed construction of Leigh Academy in Blackheath which has achieved a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ score, putting it among the top 10% of the UK’s non-domestic buildings for sustainability.

The company is also about to induct its first cohort of T-Level students into its Design Surveying & Planning internships, developed in partnership with social enterprise Class of Your Own.

Bouygues UK’s managing director for London and the south-east, Phillippa Prongué, said, “We are thrilled to have been chosen for this project, as the education sector is a significant focus area for us, and excited to welcome our T Level interns who will be able to gain an unparalleled understanding of contractor work. Our construction methods for schools have evolved in line with the DfE’s output specification and we are looking forward to using our kit-of-parts approach and incorporating more off-site construction. We know that the construction of high-quality education buildings plays a key role in producing better student outcomes."

