Bouygues signs for £80m diagnostic centre

CGI of West Middlesex University Hospital's Ambulatory Diagnostic Centre

Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Bouygues UK as lead contractor for the design and build of its new Ambulatory Diagnostic Centre.

Demolition works of the current MRI building at West Middlesex University Hospital have already begun.

The new five-storey facility, linked by a corridor at ground floor to the main hospital building, will provide diagnostic and treatment services in cancer, renal and imaging for residents of Hounslow, Richmond and Ealing. The centre will support outpatient care and offer day services for patients.

Completion is expected in summer 2026.

Bouygues is already connected to the hospital through a 35-year private finance initiative (PFI) contract. As part of the Bywest consortium, Bouygues redeveloped the hospital 20 years ago and it still provides facilities management under that PFI deal.

