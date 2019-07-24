Bouygues signs for Bath School of Management

Port Talbot-based civil engineering contractor Andrew Scott started the enabling works contract in August 2018, including the excavation of the new basements, foundations and construction up to ground floor slab. Bouygues’ contract is for the main construction works.

Bath’s new School of Management building has been designed by Hopkins Architects and is scheduled to open in September 2021. The project represents a £70m investment for the university

It is being built at the main entrance to campus, opposite the Sports Training Village and the Arrivals Square.

The 170,000 sq ft building will have eight lecture theatres and a 250-seat conference auditorium as well as laboratories for entrepreneurship and behavioural research.

