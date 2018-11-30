Bouygues starts £100m Mount Pleasant phase for Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey's Postmark development at Mount Pleasant in London

The first phase, on which Bouygues has now started work under a £100m contract, is an 214-apartment complex called West Central 1, or WC1. The second phase is called EC1, reflecting that the development straddles two London postcodes.

West Central 1 is the first phase of a masterplan that will ultimately deliver 681 homes. The building ranges in height from six to 15 storeys. The scheme has been designed to reach a BREEAM “Excellent” rating.

The exterior development will combine resident and public spaces, including a courtyard, a shaded terrace, as well as shops and open landscaped spaces.

Work has now started on site, with first completions expected in 2020 and final completion in 2021.

Philip Jenkins, managing director of Taylor Wimpey Central London, said: “With its central, high profile location and scale, Postmark is a flagship scheme that we are immensely proud of. For the first phase, we have chosen a trusted partner with whom we have already completed a number of successful central London projects. We look forward to working with Bouygues UK again, bringing forward the first chapter of this landmark project together.”

Fabienne Viala, chair of Bouygues UK and UK country manager for Bouygues Construction, said: “We are excited about our new collaboration with the teams of Taylor Wimpey Central London on this residential project. In the past, Taylor Wimpey and Bouygues UK have collectively demonstrated the quality of our expertise, our partnership approach and our combined capacity for innovation on such residential schemes as North Wharf Gardens and Greenwich Millennium Village. We are looking forward to building the first phase of the Postmark project.”