Bouygues starts £25m Carmarthen Debenhams transformation

Carmarthen Debenhams is being turned into the Carmarthen Health & Wellbeing Hwb

As lead contractor on the £25m project, Bouygues UK is working with Carmarthenshire County Council, in partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, to repurpose the building for a range of facilities, turning the old Debenhams into what will be the Carmarthen Health & Wellbeing Hwb.

The 8,000 sqm building will host community health services provided by Hywel Dda University Health Board alongside a gym to be run by Actif Sport and Leisure.

Carmarthenshire County Council will also be running a family entertainment centre with ‘adventure golf’, a soft play area, kiddy go-karting and other activities. The entertainment centre will also have a café and party rooms,

The Debenhams department store in St Catherine’s Walk, Carmarthen closed in May 2021 had an impact on trade in the rest of the town. The hope is that providing new facilities and attractions will bring people back to the town centre.

Bouygues UK has already been working with subcontractors from the area on its £84m mixed-use Pentre Awel development in Llanelli.

Bouygues UK’s Wales managing director, John Boughton, said: “By refurbishing rather than rebuilding the old department store, we will align Bouygues UK’s commitment to climate and environmental sustainability, and we will continue to do so as we work on the Hwb with our local supply chain. It will prove to be a vital and accessible base in the community for education, health, and leisure.”

CGI of the entertainment zone

Lee Davies, executive director of strategy and planning at Hywel Dda University Health Board, added: “This is an exciting development. This proposal will bring together a wide range of health and well-being services in a central location. Alongside other services, it will benefit our local community in Carmarthen and its surrounding area, now and in the future. We look forward to working with our partners and seeing the development progress over the coming months.”

