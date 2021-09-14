  1. Instagram
Tue September 14 2021

Bouygues starts Suffolk street light replacement

4 hours Bouygues Energies & Services has started work on a £9m contract with Suffolk County Council replacing 43,400 street lighting lanterns with LED lanterns across the county.

Installing the first lanterns on Bergamot Close in the village of Red Lodge, near Newmarket, on Friday 10th September
Installing the first lanterns on Bergamot Close in the village of Red Lodge, near Newmarket, on Friday 10th September

Suffolk County Council and Bouygues E&S have formed a partnership to reduce energy and maintenance costs.

The council expects to reduce its annual electricity costs on street lights by around 76%, saving more than £1.7m a year.

The upgrade includes a further rollout of a central management system to control individual or groups of lights from afar. The system will also automatically indicate any lights that are not working, reducing the need for night-time inspections.

The scope of works for Bouygues E&S’s £9m street lighting LED upgrade contract includes: survey, design, supply/installation of new LED lighting with wireless control system, removal of existing luminaires, updating inventory and verification.

