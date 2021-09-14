Bouygues starts Suffolk street light replacement

Installing the first lanterns on Bergamot Close in the village of Red Lodge, near Newmarket, on Friday 10th September

Suffolk County Council and Bouygues E&S have formed a partnership to reduce energy and maintenance costs.

The council expects to reduce its annual electricity costs on street lights by around 76%, saving more than £1.7m a year.

The upgrade includes a further rollout of a central management system to control individual or groups of lights from afar. The system will also automatically indicate any lights that are not working, reducing the need for night-time inspections.

The scope of works for Bouygues E&S’s £9m street lighting LED upgrade contract includes: survey, design, supply/installation of new LED lighting with wireless control system, removal of existing luminaires, updating inventory and verification.

