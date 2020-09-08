Bouygues starts work on €150m Monaco housing project

The €150m (£134m) contract was awarded to RJ Richelmi, which is jointly owned by Bouygues Bâtiment France Europe and Entreprises JB Pastor & Fils.

The project forms part of a national housing plan that was launched last year.

The Grand Ida scheme, which has been designed by architectural firm Arch Genin, will consist of four 12-storey buildings. It will form part of the redevelopment of the entire La Colle district. As well as housing, the project incorporates a residential centre for people with disabilities, commercial premises, offices, a day-care centre and a car park. The geotechnical consultant on the project is the E&G – Gravity engineering office.

A distinctive feature of the earthworks operations will be use of the ‘top-down’ technique, which will entail simultaneously carrying out substructure works on four basement levels and superstructure works on 12 levels. The earthworks and civil engineering will be carried out after retaining structures consisting of piles and micropiles are put in place.

The works will be carried out in particularly cramped conditions, particularly owing to the proximity of the Boulevard Rainier III above ground and the ‘Dorsale tunnel’, with which the project will connect.

Particular attention will be paid to the project’s impact people living in the immediate vicinity of the operation. A full-height tarpaulin in a multidirectional structure will be installed on residential buildings in order to minimise acoustic impact.

Richelmi has undertaken to work with local companies on the project: its target is ensuring that 60% of subcontracted work is performed by Monegasque partners.

