Bouygues to build Covid-19 vaccine factory in Scotland

It has been picked by specialist vaccine company Valneva for the plant, which will be built in Livingston.

Clinical trials for Valneva's vaccine began in mid-December and the UK government has pre-ordered millions of doses.

The manufacturing facility is formed of:

A new multi-vaccine facility (MVF), adjacent to an existing vaccine facility. It will house two manufacturing streams and testing laboratories to produce Valneva’s inactivated whole-virus Covid-19 vaccine. All areas where the live virus will be handled will be designed to meet the requirements of ACDP containment level 3 as agreed with the Health & Safety Executive.

A new warehouse facility that will consist of temperature-controlled storage areas along with goods in and off-loading bays;

An energy centre that will shelter all essential plant services to serve the main manufacturing facility and associated labs;

Shared hub facilities that will comprise the main site entrance, offices and employee’s welfare areas as well as the staff car park and the access road for the delivery.

Bouygues Energies & Services, as the main design and build partner, will be responsible for the industrial park development. Engineering, construction, commissioning and validation of the new facilities will be delivered on a phased basis. Master-planning of the industrial park began in July 2020 and the production of vaccines will begin in the first half of this year.

Bouygues Energies & Services Contracting managing director Steven Weir said: “We have an excellent track record working with Valneva and are extremely proud to continue with them on this landmark project. We hope that in doing so we can play our small part in the production of this very important vaccine.”

David Lawrence, acting CFO of Valneva, said: “Valneva is proud to be contributing to the global need for solutions to address the Covid-19 disease. Our partnership with the UK fovernment will ensure that our Livingston facility is well prepared to deliver a Covid-19 vaccine during 2021 and beyond. Bouygues Energies & Services is a tried and tested partner, we’re working closely with them to ensure that the project is delivered as quickly as possible.”

