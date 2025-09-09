Bouygues UK post loss for third successive year

Accounts filed by Bouygues UK reveal a third-consecutive loss-making year for the French-owned construction contractor.

In the year to 31st December 2024 Bouygues UK pre-tax loss of £32.3m on turnover of £375.6m (2023: £325.6m).

Though substantial, the loss was smaller than both the £62.1m pre-tax loss of 2023 and 2022’s £41.9m pre-tax loss.

The operating loss in 2024 was £46.9m (2023: £77.1m loss).

Finance director Thibaut Roux wrote in the accounts: “Although the company’s results improved compared to the previous year, the loss for the year arose as a result of costs related to subcontractor performance, labour availability, ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the continuing impact of post completion liabilities relating to building safety. Subcontractors continued to be impacted during the year in regard to delivery of services as a result of challenging market conditions There were a small number of failures of subcontractors working for the company during the year.”

He concluded: “Whilst the directors expect pressures on reported financial performance to remain during 2025, they believe that the company’s strategy should provide foundations for improved results in future years.”

Philippe Bernard, chair and CEO, said: “Our selective approach to bidding is having a positive impact; we have secured new contracts and expanded our order book across key sectors, positioning us well for future growth. We are monitoring global economic conditions and legislative changes to ensure our decisions remain informed and strategic.

“We are confident in the promising future of Bouygues UK as part of the Bouygues Group development strategy in the UK.”

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