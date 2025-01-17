Bowers back in lifting

Bowers & Bowers Holdings, owned by father and son Malcom and Ben Bowers have acquired Scunthorpe-based Humberside Lifting Services.

Originally formed in the 1980s, Humberside Lifting was acquired in 2009, and incorporated the following year, by Malcolm Armstrong, who is now exiting the company.

Humberside Lifting supplies and repairs industrial lifting and height safety equipment, including slings, hoists, jacks and gantries.

While Malcolm Armstrong steps away from the company, operations director Andy Bannister is staying on to help run the business under the new ownership.

Malcolm Bowers has started, built and sold three access rental companies previously, including Aerials For Industry (AFI), which he set up in 1998, and Lifterz, which he sold to Speedy for £21.5m in 2019.

Although having retired in 2020, he said of his planned involvement at Humberside Lifting: “While family commitments might limit what I can do on site, I will enjoy helping where I can even if it’s remotely.”

The acquirers have purchased the freehold on Humberside Lifting’s premises.

Ben Bowers said: “We have exciting plans for the business, including ways to improve the level of customer service as well as an improved product range for sale and hire.

“We are pleased the experienced employees will be staying with the business and we will recruit additional team members in due course.”

Bowers & Bowers Holdings was advised by KBS Corporate.

