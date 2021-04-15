Bowmer & Kirkland brings in SES for Angel Square scheme

4 Angel Square is designed by SimpsonHaugh & Partners

SES will deliver the full range of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services to the 22,000 sqm office block

Bowmer & Kirkland formally broke ground in December on the speculative 11-storey office building, located on Manchester’s 20-acre mixed-use NOMA development. The developer is MEPC; the architect is SimpsonHaugh.

SES’ involvement marks a repeat opportunity to work with Bowmer & Kirkland following their completion of student accommodation at 9 Circle Square in the city. SES will use its Prism its offsite manufacturing facility to produce modular services for repeatable floorplate schemes. SES will undertake enabling works before joining the site in late 2021.

4 Angel Square has been designed to be one of Manchester’s first buildings to be net zero carbon in operation.

SES regional operations director Paul Beaumont said: “This is an exciting development for the city of Manchester and one which we are delighted to be working on with Bowmer + Kirkland and the rest of the project team. MEPC is a forward-thinking developer driven by a desire to construct buildings that are highly sustainable and produce healthy workplaces for the mutual benefit of the occupiers and the wider community as well as the environment.

“We will use our experience of delivering smart buildings, which provide tenants with the ability to perform all sorts of actions such as book meeting rooms and cycle and parking spaces, as well as control heating and lighting from their smartphones and tablets, to ensure the most up-to-date technology is installed. This will help us to deliver a building that meets with the client’s aspirations for a net zero carbon operational building.”

Bowmer & Kirkland contract manager Paul Neilson added: “It is important to us that we appoint project partners, such as SES, that share our vision and innovative approach to ensure that we deliver great buildings that not only meet the needs of the developer but are also extremely attractive to occupiers. Thanks to a joined up sustainable approach to the construction of 4 Angel Square, I am confident that the building will more than meet expectations.”

