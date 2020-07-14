Bowmer & Kirkland profits leap a third

Chairman Jack Kirkland

Bowmer & Kirkland made a pre-tax profit of £73.1m for the year to 31st August 2019, an increase of 34% (2018: £54.5m).

Turnover was up 17% on the previous year to £1.1bn.(2018: £938m).

Property development through the Peveril Securities arm and work with joint venture partners made a significant contribution, said chairman Jack Kirkland. “Our strong cash position enables us to act quickly and we continue to seek out equity funding opportunities.”

He continued: “Our construction companies again performed well in all sectors and in all regions.”

In his statement in the company’s report, he concluded: “As I write this, the lockdown that the coronavirus pandemic necessitated is beginning to ease; it is still too soon to tell how large an impact there will be on the markets in which we operate but I am confident that with our exceptional staff and sounds balance sheet we are in a strong position to withstand any challenges and take advantage of any opportunities in the coming months and years.”

