Bowmer & Kirkland starts £34m warehouse

CGI of the finished building

Bowmer & Kirkland is main contractor for developers Cole Waterhouse and Peveril Securities. Design is by MHA Architects.

Funding is from Aver Property, a joint venture between NFU Mutual and Ergo Real Estate.

Outline planning consent was initially granted in July 2020 to speculatively develop the 15-acre light industrial building and the subsequent reserved matters application has now been approved by Newcastle-Under-Lyme Borough Council. The scheme has an anticipated development value of £34m.

Following land remediation works and demolition of previous structures on site, Bowmer & Kirkland now has the steel frame. Practical completion is likely to be the end of 2022.

The project team also includes structural engineer Renaissance, planning and cost consultant Henry Riley and Novo Integration delivering M&E services.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk