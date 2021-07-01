BPH Attachments acquires RTS Piling

The acquisition of RTS Piling gives BPH Attachments a depot in Somerset, near Shepton Mallet, to go with its existing depots in West Sussex and Leicestershire.

RTS was founded in 2001 by Roger Nowell and two partners and became one of the leading suppliers of piling hammers in the industry. Roger ran the company with his wife Sue until he died in 2016, when Sue took over. Sue Nowell is now retiring and decided to sell the company.

BPH, owned and run by the Bastable family, said that there would be no change in staff at RTS but it will be extending the product range. BPH will also be adding its servicing and repair facilities to the Somerset depot.

Sue Nowell said: “Like us, BPH Attachments is family-run and both companies have very similar values and objectives, such as being committed to product excellence and exceptional customer service. We have worked with BPH on numerous occasions and we’ve always had a great working relationship. We know they will do the best for RTS customers, and customers will continue to receive the same great service they have become familiar with.

“My husband worked extremely hard to develop the business and I’m delighted our son Mark will still be involved as the depot manager to help it grow and continue to be successful as BPH Attachments.”

Matthew Bastable, sales director at BPH Attachments, added: “The RTS team has some of the best knowledge and experience of piling hammers in the industry, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the BPH Attachments family. We’d like to assure customers they will still be dealing with the same people, but they will see a change in branding and an extended product offering.”

