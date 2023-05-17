Bradford brings in Muse JV for City Village

Bradford City Village regeneration area

The English Cities Fund (ECF), a joint venture between Morgan Sindall subsidiary Muse, Legal & General and Homes England, will now work with the City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council to bring its City Village plans to fruition.

Plans include the redevelopment of the former Kirkgate and Oastler Markets area of the city, building up to 1,000 flats in the city centre in low-rise blocks.

The plan follows on from the £23m Darley Street Market development that Kier is building. When that is completed – next year probably – the former Oastler Market site will be released for redevelopment, alongside the Kirkgate Shopping Centre.

Cllr Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s executive member for regeneration, planning and transport, said: “This is a very significant announcement for us, demonstrating the momentum and power of public-private partnership to invest in one of the most vital cities in England. With Bradford Live, One City Park and Darley Street Market opening in 2024 it is right we look to the medium term for the next phase of renewal of the city. The confidence of Legal & General, Muse Places and Homes England just shows the progress we are making we welcome this collaboration with English Cities Fund”

David Shepherd, strategic director – place at Bradford Council, said: “There are so many exciting things happening in Bradford district, this is a practical collaboration with some of the biggest partners in UK asset ownership and regeneration delivery. It represents a further vote of confidence for Bradford city and district.”

