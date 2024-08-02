Bradford mill makes way for Future Technologies Centre

Demex brings down Junction Mills for Morgan Sindall

The demolition of Junction Mills by Rotherham-based Demex marks the start of works for a new four-storey building that will house automotive and digital engineering training for Bradford College.

The first phase of the £17m project includes site surveys and the demolition of the vacant Junction Mills building in Thornton Road.

Bradford College’s Automotive & Digital Engineering Department will relocate from Bowling Back Lane to the new premises in 2026.

Several other Bradford College construction projects are also taking shape this summer, including new £3.5m vocational T Level facilities in its David Hockney Building and a £6.9m refurbishment of the derelict Garden Mills site into a higher education STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) building, also on Thornton Road.

