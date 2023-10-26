Bradford retains Costain support

Bradford City Hall

Costain’s contract as strategic delivery partner to Bradford for transport planning will run for an initial two years and is valued at up to £5m.

Costain will provide project, programme and commercial management services to support the design and delivery of a portfolio of projects worth £250m.

These include improvements to Bradford Interchange railway station, new park & ride facilities and improvements to the A6177 outer ring road.

Costain integrated transport director Andy Clarke said: “This is an exciting time as the Bradford district prepares to take on the mantle of UK City of Culture in 2025. We look forward to working closely with the council’s contractor to assure the sustainable and efficient construction of vital new infrastructure.”

Bradford Council highways services manager Richard Gelder said: “The continuation of our strategic delivery partner relationship with Costain allows Bradford Council to build on our joint history of working collaboratively as a combined team focused on the goal of achieving the best outcome for Bradford in delivering its transport infrastructure. The range of skills, support, advice and innovation Costain has brought to delivery of our capital projects continues to ensure the council have a resilience and resource beyond its own organisation which can challenge and innovate delivery of other contractors. The behaviours demonstrated by Costain reflect the true partnership which will ensure we have a committed team working to make the City of Culture year a success.”

Costain has previously worked for Bradford Council to help secure funding from the Transforming Cities Fund and the West Yorkshire Transport Fund.

