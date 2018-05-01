Bradfords adds Paington branch

West Country builders’ merchant Bradfords Building Supplies has taken over South Devon-based Landmark Landscaping & Timber Supplies.

Landmark, based in Paignton, becomes the 41st branch of Bradfords Building Supplies.

David Young, managing director of Bradfords Building Supplies, said: “This is another great acquisition. It sits perfectly with our expansion plans built on trust and the supply of the best products, biggest range and finest customer service to local trades.

“The deal is great news for both Bradfords and our customers as we continue to expand our presence in the South West. It marks another significant development in our growth ambitions.”

Landmark’s former owners Karl Avery and Steven Dunn, who set up the business in 2013, are staying with the business. In a joint statement they said: “Bradfords is the best company to help drive our business forward. Not only can we continue to give our customers great service, we can now offer them improved ranges to help them do more.”