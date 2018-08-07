Bradfords buys Penzance merchant

Solo has joined the Bradfords network

Solo Building Supplies operates from one site in Penzance, Cornwall and becomes the 43rd branch in the Bradfords Building Supplies network.

Solo has been trading since 2008 under the ownership and management of Andy Dommett, stocking building materials, timber, landscaping, and plumbing and heating products. It also has a bathroom and tile showroom in an adjacent building on the same site.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Bradfords Building Supplies managing director David Young said: “I am delighted to welcome Solo into the Bradfords family. The two businesses are a great fit – Bradfords will benefit from Solo’s geographic location, customer base and expertise whilst Solo will be able to grow and develop its potential as part of a bigger business.”