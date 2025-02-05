Brand dumps SGB branding

Now to be known as Brand Access Solutions

The Lyndon SGB scaffolding business is being renamed Brand Access Solutions by its parent company BrandSafway.

SGB was founded by Daniel Palmer-Jones as Scaffolding Great Britain in 1919. Its Universal Coupler invention has remained largely unchanged ever since.

It has been under US ownership since John Mowlem sold it to Harsco in 1999. Brand acquired Harsco’s infrastructure business in 2013. In 2019 Brand added the Lyndon Scaffolding business as well (established 1968), merging it with SGB.

“As the UK’s leading commercial access provider, we are excited to celebrate our new trading name which better reflects our market position and supports our customer-centric growth plans,” said Brand Access Solutions regional vice president for Europe, Centin Baxter. “We plan to honour our rich heritage as an award-winning provider of scaffolding and access solutions by prioritising safety and innovation, delivering exceptional service to our clients, and exceeding our reputation for excellence.”

Brand Access Solutions has more than 1,100 staff across 15 locations around the UK.

