Breedon looks to loosen lockdown

Although Breedon has maintained a few of its sites since the lockdown began in March, most have remained closed, with more than 80% of our employees furloughed.

It is now looking to get at least some of them back to work.

It said today: “We have been encouraged by recent announcements from several companies in the wider construction sector confirming their intention gradually to reopen their operations in a number of regions of GB and Ireland. We in turn plan progressively to reopen some of our sites during the coming weeks, where customer demand supports it and where we can do so safely. This includes an anticipated return to clinker production at our two cement plants during the course of this month.”

It added: “The fact that a number of contractors, housebuilders and merchants have announced that they intend to resume their operations, albeit in a measured way and within strict safety parameters, is clearly good news for our industry. Where demand from our customers justifies it, we will seek to support them, provided we can do so without compromising the safety of our colleagues, our customers, and the communities in which we operate, which remains our overriding priority.”

