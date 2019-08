Although Breedon Group will remain incorporated in Jersey, with its registered office in St Helier, for tax purposes it is coming home.

“The board believes that the group gains little benefit from being tax domiciled in Jersey, and bringing the company's tax residency onshore should be more efficient and beneficial from a management perspective,” the company said.

The change takes effect from 1st September 2019.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk