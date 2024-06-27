Breedon trials electric mixer truck

The iOntron eMixer

A three-month trial at Breedon’s Raisby quarry in County Durham is being conducted with a Putzmeister concrete mixer adapted by electric vehicle specialist Zenobē.

The iOntron eMixer is expected to offer eight hours of running time in urban areas between charges, delivering the same performance characteristics as equivalent diesel-powered, only more quietly and without the tailpipe emissions.

The custom-built vehicle is 100% electrically powered and equipped with a 350kWh battery provided by Sany, the Chinese parent company of Putzmeister. Zenobē is monitoring the operational performance of the vehicle and has installed the charging infrastructure; a 120 kWh free-standing DS Series charging unit at Raisby quarry.

“Breedon is always looking for ways to evolve,” said Breedon GB Materials managing director Mike Pearce.

Zenobē director (and co-founder) Steven Meersman said: “We know that data and analysis are crucial for successful electrification – from planning through delivery and operation. This trial with Breedon Group, Sany and Putzmeister is another fantastic demonstration of the viability of heavy fleet electrification in the construction sector. Through collaboration we will gain shared insights that will further the electrification of the sector at speed and scale.”

