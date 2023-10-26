Brent approves plans for tallest block in the borough

CGI of Stonebridge Place

London property manager Avanton, acting as development partner for real estate investment group Canada Israel, has secured planning permission for a development of 515 apartments, alongside commercial space, on a site formerly known as Wembley Point, close to Stonebridge Park train station.

Designed by architects Patel Taylor, the Stonebridge Place development consists of three separate buildings, with a 32-storey tower as centrepiece, which will be the tallest building in the borough.

The developers have persuaded councillors to allow them to reduce the affordable housing provision from 35% when the planning approval was submitted in February 2022 to just 25% now.

In a statement the developers said: “In response to rising construction costs and interest rates, a collaborative decision was reached to reset the affordable housing allocation to 25. This adjustment ensures the project remains financially viable while still making a substantial contribution to the local housing needs.”

Completion of Stonebridge Place is expected in 2027.

Canada Israel and Patel Taylor were also developer and architect of WEM Tower in Stonebridge Park.

Gil Selzer, UK managing director of Canada Israel, said: "Building on the incredible success of WEM Tower, this new development reaffirms our commitment to delivering a stylish and high-quality residential experience for young adults in London.”

Patel Taylor director Pankaj Patel said: "Stonebridge Place reflects a harmonious blend of aesthetics and function, offering a dynamic and sustainable living environment. Our design ethos aspires to forge a development that not only resonates with the local culture and the aspirations of its residents but also stands as an innovative landmark, proudly becoming the tallest structure in the area.”

Avanton development director Chris Cobham added: "The acquisition of the site in 2018 marked the beginning of a challenging planning application process and we have worked closely with the environmental agency, Brent Planning, and the Greater London Authority (GLA) with consultancy from Karen Jones at planning consultancy firm RPS."

