Breyer in for Wandle's maintenance

Wandle’s building external enveloping and cyclical repairs planned works contract runs from 2019 to 2023.

The contract includes the repair or replacement of roofing, windows, communal doors, fencing and pathways. It also includes concrete repairs and decorating.

Founded in 1967 as the Merton Family Housing Trust, Wandle has more than 7,000 homes across nine south London boroughs.

Romford-based Breyer was founded as an asphalt roofing contractor by Fred Breyer in 1956. Still family owned, and today managed by Tim Breyer, it has branched out into general construction and building maintenance as well as roofing.

