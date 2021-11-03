Brick-laying robot heads for Mexico

Robotic technology company FBR agreed to supply GP Vivienda with ‘Wall as a Service’ (WaaS) bricklaying using Hadrian X.

FBR’s managing director & chief executive officer, Mike Pivac, said: “We are excited to have a term sheet in place to build our first homes in North America under competitive commercial terms. The volume of work contemplated under the term sheet will give us a great start from which to grow our business in North America, as there will be a strong pipeline of work to complete as soon as we deploy.”

FBR and GP Vivienda will deal exclusively with each other to bring robotic bricklaying to Mexico. The two companies are working towards certification of the Fastbrick Wall System and establishment of North American operating entity.

For each site on which the Hadrian X is deployed, the parties will commit to the supply of WaaS on at least 100 homes. FBR will supply WaaS at a rate that ensures the overall completed cost of the structural component of each home is commercially competitive.

The milestones for completion include receiving confirmation that FBR’s Hadrian X and Fastbrick Wall System are compliant with all relevant codes and regulations in Mexico, completion of a collaborative commercial model, completion of a pilot building programme of 20 homes in Mexico with the Hadrian X using concrete masonry blocks, and Covid-19 travel restrictions easing.

GP Vivienda, which has built more than 115,000 homes, specialises in developing master-planned communities. It the housing division of Grupo GP, one of Mexico's largest construction and real estate development companies.

