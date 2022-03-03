Brick-laying robot gets Liebherr input

FBR has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Liebherr-Mischtechnik, which manufactures and supplies systems for the mixing, batching and pumping of concrete.

The intention of cooperating is to industrialise and commercialise the next generation of Hadrian X for the global construction market.

The cooperation comprises two phases. Phase 1 is focused on ensuring that the next generation Hadrian X is suitable for scalable industrialisation and commercialisation. Liebherr-Mischtechnik will support FBR in the further development of the Hadrian X, with a primary goals of ensuring that the Hadrian X is designed for reliable, continuous operation in tough site conditions throughout its economic life. A further aim is to achieve manufacturing at the scale and cost necessary for serial production and full commercialisation.

Liebherr-Mischtechnik will be consulted by FBR on, among other things, the selection and integration of major components into Hadrian X, structural and mechanical design, control systems and automation, design for manufacturing, as well as norms and standards. It will also provide feedback on the operation of heavy machinery in construction environments.

FBR and Liebherr-Mischtechnik plan to engage in a regular exchange of information during Phase 1, which is expected to be completed in less than two years.

Phase 2 will start once the both parties execute a long-term manufacturing and commercialisation agreement. This agreement will address, among other things, the appointment of Liebherr-Mischtechnik as exclusive manufacturer of Hadrian X robots; the scope and implementation of joint commercialisation activities including supply, service and lease structure; and intellectual property licensing. Prerequisites for progressing to Phase 2 include reaching mutual agreement on issues such as the business plan and commercial viability of the Hadrian X in key markets.

Liebherr-Mischtechnik has agreed that the Liebherr Group will not work on or with any other companies to develop or commercialise automated brick or block laying technologies. In turn, FBR has agreed not to enter into any agreement with any other party to become the exclusive OEM and distribution partner of the next generation Hadrian X. FBR retains the right to manufacture its own Hadrian X prototype robots.

FBR’s managing director & chief executive officer Mike Pivac said: “We are pleased to be working with Liebherr-Mischtechnik GmbH on the industrialisation and global commercialisation of the Hadrian X. Liebherr and FBR share a vision of significantly increasing the safety, sustainability and efficiency of the construction industry. Both companies recognise that the digitalisation and automation of processes on the job site are the key enablers for realising this vision.

“The cooperation with Liebherr-Mischtechnik GmbH is a significant step toward commercialisation for FBR and recognises the strong relationship we have built with the Liebherr team over the past year of technical and commercial collaboration and knowledge exchange.

“This memorandum of understanding demonstrates a clear pathway for FBR to achieve scale with the support of an aligned partner who understands the future construction industry landscape and has the technical capability, reputation and professionalism to deliver 21st century machinery such as the Hadrian X to the world.”

Liebherr-Mischtechnik said in a statement: “Liebherr is unique in manufacturing equipment for all phases of construction; from earthmoving and deep foundation drilling, to manufacturing and transportation of concrete, as well as diverse lifting solutions. We are continuously investigating new and innovative technologies to ensure our customers’ success on the job-site now and in the future.”

