Brick merchant adds transport capacity

Brickability has been looking for acquisitions since its flotation on the alternative investment market (AIM) in 2019. Adding McCann strengthens its control of product distribution.

McCann specialises in transporting building materials from factories in Europe to construction sites in the UK. Distribution of these bricks, roof tiles and other materials is core to Brickability.

Brickability said that McCann would bring “security and control of supply lines” and reduce its exposure to third party freight providers at a time when UK ports look likely to start getting very congested with the end of free trade with the mainland.

Established in 1972, McCann operates a fleet of more than 100 trailers, taut liners and flatbeds out of its headquarters in Immingham, Lincolnshire. It turned over £8.7m last year, with a normalised EBITDA of approximately £430,000.

Sale of the company follows the death of its director Gordon Lamming in May 2020.

Arnold Van Huet, managing director of Crest Group and member of the Brickability management board, will assume responsibility for management of McCann.

Brickability chief executive Alan Simpson said: "This is a significant deal for Brickability. By bringing McCann into the Group we are securing our supply lines and reducing the risk of Brexit-related delays to logistics and haulage post 1st January.

“The team continues to identify and evaluate opportunities to deliver the IPO promise, retaining its focus on diversification and expansion."

In February 2020, Brickability acquired McCann Roofing Products for £2.75m.

