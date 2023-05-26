Brickies turn to recycled mortar boards

The aluminium mortar board

Every year, 85,000 bricklayers across the UK send thousands of tonnes of contaminated waste to landfill with much of this waste being mortar-impregnated chipboard.

However, Essex-based Galostar Brickwork has decided to switch to using 100% recyclable mortar boards, made from recycled aluminium.

It also has matching mortar board stands that negate using bricks, blocks or milk crates.

Contracts manager Joel Riley said: “We are excited to announce the removal of single-use wooden spot boards from our sites across the UK as we directly address the significant environmental impact of these products. Whilst this is a bold, and costly, move for Galostar Brickwork Ltd, it is one that as a top-tier subcontractor, we are proud to be leading the industry on.

“Reducing the industry’s negative environmental impact is something that the team at Galostar Brickwork Ltd as well as many of our blue-chip clients feel passionately about and we are proud to be taking this next step towards positive change.”

