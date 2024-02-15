Bricklaying robot secures $25m investment

Monumental's brick laying machine

Monumental builds construction robots that are supplied bricks by electric autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs) moving around site.

Monumental was founded as Terraform in 2021 by chief executive Salar al Khafaji and chief technology officer Sebastiaan Visser with a vision to solve the labour, cost and sustainability challenges facing the construction industry.

It has now raised US$25m in funding led by Plural and Hummingbird. Northzone, Foundamental and NP-Hard Ventures, as well as angel investors, also participated.

Monumental’s robots are fitted with sensors and small cranes able to place bricks and mortar with human-level precision, accuracy and efficiency, it is claimed. The robots are controlled by Monumental’s AI-powered software, Atrium, and are small enough to go anywhere a human can, whether that’s in tight corners, through doorways or in a van.

Following pilot test cases in the Netherlands, Monumental completed its first large-scale, 15-metre facade for an office and warehouse building in 2023. It has since deployed its robots on several other projects, including social housing and has partnerships with multiple contractors.

Salar al Khafaji, co-founder and CEO at Monumental, said: “The construction industry is one of the largest and most important in the world, yet it’s held back by global labour shortages and rising supply chain costs. At Monumental, we’re working to help the industry meet these challenges. Our agile, intelligent, and adaptable robots and software blend human expertise with robotic efficiency in a way that the industry has never seen before. They will revolutionise not just how buildings are constructed but transform the economics of the construction industry itself. We’re delighted to have this stellar team of investors joining us on this mission."

Investor Sten Tamkivi, a partner at Plural, said: “Monumental’s approach is the perfect coming together of ambition and expertise, the rising power and impact of AI, and the shrinking cost and size of cutting-edge hardware to address an industry that’s at breaking point. Something significant has to happen if we’re to meet the housing demands of millions and reduce the economic and environmental burden of the built world and Monumental is going to be something significant.”

Monumental’s chief technology officer Sebastiaan Visser (left) and chief executive Salar al Khafaji, who together founded the business in 2021

Hummingbird partner Firat Ileri said: “Europe’s infrastructure has been suffering from the shortage of skilled labourers for years and we’re excited to support Monumental and its innovative approach to solving this challenge. Monumental’s robots won’t just improve efficiencies on building sites, but the technology has the potential to enhance safety, optimise workflows and attract more talent into the field who are excited to learn new skills. We’re confident Monumental will deliver long-term benefits for the industry and society as a whole.”

