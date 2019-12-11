Briggs & Stratton launches lithium-ion battery pack in Europe

Argo’s Rover Xtreme Terrain Vehicle is powered by the Vanguard lithium-ion battery system

It is designed for use with smaller construction equipment including aerial work platforms, floor care, construction machinery and utility vehicles.

The system is aimed at both OEMs seeking to get battery-powered equipment on the market and equipment owners looking to lower their carbon fuel consumption.

Horizontal models and larger capacities are expected to be launched in 2020.

“Sourcing batteries, controllers and chargers from separate suppliers can entail higher engineering costs, potential technical problems, quality variations and poor warranties or support, for innovative OEMs keen to deliver battery-powered solutions,” explained Paul Bramhall, Briggs & Stratton’s senior marketing manager for commercial engines. “The 48-volt max Vanguard commercial lithium-ion battery system resolves these concerns.”

The built-in battery management system (BMS) can be customised to application, monitoring the overall system, displaying error messages and protecting the battery from tampering. The modular design of the system allows faulty cell blocks to be changed out by a certified dealer.

Briggs & Stratton describers its new battery system was a game changer for one customer – utility vehicle manufacturer Argo, which was the first to incorporate four 5kWh battery packs in its new Rover Xtreme Terrain Vehicle.

