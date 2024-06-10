Bristol approves more student halls

CGI of the planned Malago Road development in Bedminster

Bristol City Council’s development committee has approved plans for the development of a 10-storey purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme on Malago Road, Bedminster in Bristol. This development represents one of the final projects of the Bedminster Green regeneration area and follows two years of negotiations between developer Watkin Jones and the council.

Watkin Jones has always argued that the project is a prime opportunity to revive a disused brownfield site – formerly an engineering works and foundry – to contribute to the broader regeneration of the Bedminster Green area. The scheme will deliver managed rooms for 484 students ranging from six to 10 storeys in height across three buildings. Previous developers looking to build on the site had proposed taller, denser buildings.

This will be Watkin Jones’s third active project in Bristol. Head of planning Ben Wrighton said that the whole company was “very excited”.

