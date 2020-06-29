Bristol approves Swedish flat-pack housing

CGI of BoKlok housing

The budget Swedish housing development on Airport Road Bristol will provide 173 family homes, which will be available for market sale as well as support social housing schemes by Bristol City Council and local housing associations.

BoKlok’s first homes, which arrive in kit form for assembly on site, are expected to be complete in 2021.

BoKlok UK managing director Graeme Culliton said: “We are delighted that we are able to bring forward our first project in the UK. On Wednesday 24th June, Bristol City Council’s planning committee unanimously approved resolution to grant planning consent for new BoKlok homes at Airport Road, Bristol.

“We particularly welcome the councillors’ positive comments on the family and child friendly design of our development, as well as their recognition that we strive to build inclusive communities.

“Throughout the evolution of this project we have partnered with the local community, Bristol City Council, and the Bristol Housing Festival to create quality, sustainable homes at a lower price. We continue to work with the planning officers to ensure that the proposed cycleway is safe for pedestrians and cyclists as they travel alongside our development.”

