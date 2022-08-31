Bristol office building gets Beard remodelling

CGI of the remodelled 100 Victoria Street (Image from AWW Architects)

The building at 100 Victoria Street in Bristol, managed by V7, is having its footprint expanded five metres forward and two floors are being added.

It is also being reclad. To improve the building’s thermal performance, air permeability and energy efficiency, the traditional yellow brick fascia is being replaced by glass and terracotta panelling; inside, the concrete frame of the old interior will be retained and exposed.

The design by AWW Architects uses a combination of smooth and textured surfaces and a variety of window sizes to reflect the diversity of older buildings along Victoria Street.

Solar photovoltaic cells will provide onsite renewable energy and heating will come from Bristol’s district heat network.

The site is logistically challenging – “like building on a postage stamp” according to one of the project managers – but the project is on schedule for completion by September 2023.

Beard has made the site subject to the CLOCS standard to ensure that all traffic is routed in and out safely while new and waste materials arrive and depart on a just-in-time delivery and extraction schedule. Scaffolding used earlier in the build is being kept stacked on one of the empty floors ready for re-use later on.

Beard Bristol director Matt Cooper said: “Our reputation for adaptation and innovation to deliver high-quality buildings on demanding sites means that we have relished rising to the challenges of this project.

“The finished product will transform the view from and towards this prominent office development, as well as improve immeasurably the experience of working there.”

Dan Ross, senior development manager at V7, said: “We are renowned for repurposing traditional office buildings like 100 Victoria Street. This landmark site will be transformed into a dynamic, sustainable, service-led workplace.”

