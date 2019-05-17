Bristol prosecutes noisy builders

Bristol

West-Tec Construction has been fined £27,168.28 for 12 noise breaches and obstructing the highway.

Bristol City Council received its first complaint about noise from early morning construction works taking place on Alfred Hill in Kingsdown in October 2017. Local residents were being disturbed before 8am even on Sundays and bank holidays.

Councils are required to investigate complaints that are considered a ‘statutory nuisance’ under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Following an investigation by the council’s neighbourhood enforcement team, a legal notice was issued under section 60 of the Control of Pollution Act 1974, restricting work between 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and at no time on Sundays or bank holidays.

But complaints about noise continued to be received from a local resident and officers were able to show 14 breaches of the notice by the company. West-Tec Construction Ltd was prosecuted for 12 of the breaches and fined £2,000 for each offence, totalling £24,000. In addition it was instructed to pay costs of £3,048.28 plus a £120 victim surcharge.

While investigating the noise complaints, the neighbourhood enforcement team saw workmen obstructing the highway and storing materials on the highway without the relevant licences. West-Tec Construction Ltd was also prosecuted for two offences under Highways Act 1980.

The owner of the property, Robert Williams of Ashley Court Road, pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates Court on 24th April 2019 to committing an offence under section 51 of the New Road & Street Works Act 1991. The council proved that he had carried out works to sewers without a licence. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay full costs of £1,270.72, plus a victim surcharge of £30.