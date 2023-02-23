Britcon opens Teesside office, adds to board

Left to right are Lee Noble, managing director Nick Shepherd and Matthew Searston

Stockton-on-Tees becomes Britcon’s third office, alongside its headquarters in Scunthorpe and regional office in Wakefield.

Opening up in Teesside comes on the back of winning new contracts in the northeast in the education sector, including the building of a new college and a school.

Managing director Nick Shepherd explained: “This is an exciting time for our business, as we see many opportunities in the north, which is due in part to the levelling up work that is taking place in the public and private sector. We have worked within the region for many years and have an established local supply chain. There is great potential for us to grow further in the commercial and industrial sectors in this area.”

Britcon has also added two more directors to its board: Matthew Searston as commercial director and Lee Noble as operations director.

Matthew Searston joined Britcon from Lincon’s Simons Construction at the end of 2019.

Lee Noble joined Britcon from JN Bentley in 2021 as senior contracts manager for Britcon’s civils and infrastructure businesses.

Nick Shepherd said: “They will make a key contribution to the future direction and growth of the company, as we continue to develop our build, civils and steelwork businesses. “

