British Gypsum starts using Loop pallets for boards

Plasterboard transported on a reusable green pallet. If you see one, claim money back instead of dumping it

More than 40,000 of Pallet Loop’s 2400mm x 1200mm two-way entry pallets were shipped to British Gypsum in July. The pallets are now being processed through British Gypsum’s Sherburn, East Leake, Kirkby Thore and Robertsbridge plants.

Once loaded with plasterboard, the green pallets will be transported to distribution centres, builders’ merchants, principal contractors and house-builders nationwide, with tens of thousands more set to follow in the months ahead.

The launch of the reusable Pallet Loop plasterboard pallet follows the roll-out of the company’s returnable bagged plaster pallets in early May. [See previous report here.] In just three months, the Pallet Loop – in conjunction with its manufacturing partner Scott Pallets – has issued around 100,000 of its standard construction pallets to British Gypsum and is now starting to receive green pallets back from recipient businesses keen to claim back the cash deposit – up to £4 per pallet.

Pallet Loop head of operations Steve Ottaway said: “Twelve weeks in and the Pallet Loop is now starting to really motor along. With the number of green pallets in the market now increasing by around 20,000, week on week, we’re reminding companies to sign up for Loop. We’re already starting to see pallets coming back from distribution centres, merchants and principal contractors nationwide. This is incredibly exciting and has meant at this early stage that we’ve already been able to put around 3,000 Loop pallets back through the supply chain, for the second time – a first step towards pallet circularity that will have a positive impact on the sector’s carbon, timber usage and waste numbers.

“We look forward to the number of returned pallets growing significantly over the coming months – to ultimately go back into the Loop. In the meantime, our message to businesses that receive pallets, en masse, is simple. When you get green Loop pallets, don’t put them in a skip. Stack them up and get in touch with the Pallet Loop. We’ll get you signed up for collections, come and take away any pallets you have and give you money back. We can also pick up white pallets too.”

The Pallet Loop has estimated that over the next five years, widespread adoption of its circular economy pallet reuse scheme, could help the construction industry:

reduce pallet waste disposal costs by £198m

reduce wood waste by 421,000 tonnes

enable a 568,000 m 3 reduction in single use timber requirement

reduction in single use timber requirement repurpose 2.03 million trees for long-term carbon storage construction timber

cut carbon emissions by 36,000 tonnes.

