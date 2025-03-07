British Museum seeks consultants

Indicative image of the Western Range plans © Wright & Wright Architects

British Museum has published a tender notice inviting interest from consultants for a four-year construction consultancy services framework to replace its existing framework that began in 2021.

The framework is divided into seven lots: project management; quantity surveying and commercial management; mechanical and electrical engineering (including fire protection, security, lighting, acoustics, lifts); architecture and interior design; structural & civil engineering; fire safety engineering; and surveying (measured surveys and 3D modelling).

The framework is for ongoing and project-based work right across the museum’s Bloomsbury estate in London, which will complement and support the British Museum’s masterplan projects such as the Western Range and Energy Centre.

The first phase of the masterplan was completed last summer – construction of the British Museum Archaeological Research Collection (BM_ARC) near Reading.

The second phase of the masterplan is to overhaul the museum's energy infrastructure. The Energy Centre Programme will see the phasing out of fossil fuels and a shift to low-carbon energy.

The third phase is the redevelopment of the museum’s Western Range, which includes all the galleries to the west of the Great Court. Since it opened in 1857, the British Museum buildings have evolved gradually to accommodate more visitors and artefact. It now wants to redesign and rebuild some of those buildings and put in new ‘visitor welcome pavilions’ at both entrances to the museum. Aecom has already been appointed as technical advisor to the Visitor Welcome Programme.

Russell Torrance, director of estates & capital projects at the British Museum, said: “The British Museum is in the process of delivering one of the largest and most complex cultural renovations anywhere in the world, decarbonising its operations and transforming the experience of the buildings and surrounding public realm for visitors, staff and collaborators alike.

“While the recent focus has been on large-scale competitions, we also require a framework of approved supply chain partners that will take on the critical ongoing work of asset renewal and replacement, building conservation and modernisation across our estate. I encourage entries from all consultants interested in contributing to the culture of project management and design excellence we’re developing here at the museum.”

The procurement is being supported by Mortice Consulting and the deadline for responses on the Delta portal is 24th March 2025.

See: www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/006559-2025

