British Steel launches new grade for high-rise construction

S460M is rolled into structural sections at the Teesside Beam Mill

Sections made from the new S460M grade are designed for use in multi-storey and high-rise buildings, as well as a range of other commercial and industrial uses.

S460M is the first product launched by British Steel since it was taken over by Chinese steelmaker Jingye in March.

British Steel chief executive Ron Deelen said: “S460M provides the optimum balance between cost and weight, along with improved environmental performance – British manufacturing at its best.”

Steel for the S460M grade is manufactured at the Scunthorpe steelworks before being rolled into structural sections at the Teesside Beam Mill, where an extra shift was introduced earlier this year.

British Steel says that the benefits of using steel with higher tensile and yield strength include:

less weight and lighter foundations reduces overall building costs

lighter sections allows an increase in overall space within the building

less embedded carbon (in direct proportion to the weight saving)

less weight means less transport requirements and less raw material consumption.

British Steel commercial director for construction, Ben Cunliffe, said: “Our UK mills produce a comprehensive range of bespoke sections with unrivalled availability and lead times, and the new S460M grade is a superb addition to our product range.”

