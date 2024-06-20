Brogan Group buys tower manufacturer

The CAS common tower is used on high-rise developments worldwide

CAS, founded in 2010, designs and manufactures the ‘common tower’, a temporary structure that is tied to the main building and is used in conjunction with rack & pinion hoists to provide access into the building under construction.

The system has been used worldwide on high-rise buildings where several hoists are arranged around a central access tower. The tower and its footprint significantly reduce the amount of cladding that has to be left out during construction and provides a central point for all vertical access to the building, including the option of an integrated staircase.

Most high-rise access firms use the common tower. Brogan Group first used it with the firm’s Stros 4050 Colossus hoist on the 53-storey Madison Amory Tower project at Canary Wharf in 2018.

Following the acquisition, CAS founding director Tony Faulkner will join Brogan Group in an international sales role to further promote the common tower for both high rise and other uses – for example for street gantries and loading bays and docks.

Tony Faulkner said: “When we decided to sell CAS we received a great deal of interest from the market including from hoist manufacturers and specialist access providers. Brogan Group emerged early on us a ‘best fit’ to promote our common tower to a wider market in the UK and worldwide”.

Brogan Group is a specialist provider of access systems in the UK, Ireland, Dubai and Saudi Arabia and is currently expanding into new markets in Europe and the US.

Director Wayne Smith said: “I see demand for the common tower increasing worldwide and by adding a manufacturing capability, we will greatly increase our appeal to new users and for new applications.

“We believe the CAS system is the best in the world. Being alloy it is lightweight and easy to pre-fabricate floors at ground level before lifting into position, whilst its inherent load bearing capacity has the potential to service in excess of 500m building heights’’.

The CAS common tower system augments Brogan Group’s current range of access systems which, in addition to hoists, include scaffolding, mast climbers, crane decks and cradles. Brogan Group is actively seeking further acquisitions and international partners in specialist high rise access including expanding in the manufacturing of construction hoists and other related industries such as access platforms for the wind energy sector.

