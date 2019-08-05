Bromley hire firm looks to widen customer base

Two of Standard's new 14-tonne Volvo diggers

Bromley-based Standard Plant Hire Ltd has added ten Volvo 14-tonne excavators to its fleet as a first step in seeking to widen its customer base.

The new excavators – eight EC140Es and two reduced swing ECR145Es – join a fleet of some 1,250 machines in Standard Plant Hire’s inventory. This includes compact excavators, site dumpers, telehandlers, welfare units, compressors and an array of attachments.

“Up until now we have specialised in hiring compact equipment up to nine tonnes in operating weight,” said managing director Michael Fleming. “Adding these new Volvos is a recent departure for us, moving in to the 14-tonne market as we begin to focus on expanding our offering to civil engineering, ground working and demolition contractors.”

