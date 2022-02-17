Bruntwood plans Alderley Park expansion

Alderley Park

Bruntwood SciTech, a 50:50 joint venture between developer Bruntwood and Legal & General, plans two new buildings for lab and office space at Alderley Park, totalling around 200,000 sq ft.

At the same time, Bruntwood SciTech and Symphony Park – a new retirement living brand of Vita Group – have also announced proposals for a development of 160 retirement apartments at the Park.

Alderley Park is already home to more than 250 organisations in the science and technology sector, including the Medicines Discovery Catapult and Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute. Funds raised by the sale of the residential plot to Symphony Park would be used to fund the new science and tech developments.

Bruntwood SciTech head of development Sam Darby said: “Since purchasing the Park back in 2014, we have transformed it from a single-occupier site to a dynamic place now home to a vibrant community where people can work, innovate, live and relax.

“Innovation and community are at the heart of Alderley Park and the proposed new developments embody these concepts coming together to enable the prosperity of the Park. The cross-funding raised from the delivery of new residential development is vital to the investment into providing specialist infrastructure to meet the current and growing need for new science and technology space.”

