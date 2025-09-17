BSI produces standard for inclusive PPE

In 2019 expectant mother Louise Pattison, working for Tarmac’s Cement & Lime business in Nottingham, was issued with PPE that is specially made for pregnant women

With a lot of personal protective equipment (PPE) available in only small, medium or large – with small being a small able-bodied man – getting a good fit from PPE can be a challenge for many.

Now the British Standards Institution (BSI) has published guidance designed to ensure employers (across all sectors) provide staff with PPE that fits, regardless of gender, ethnicity, body shape, age or disability.

The Provision of Inclusive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – Guide (BS 30417) aims to address the longstanding issue of ill-fitting PPE. Traditionally designed around the ‘average man,’ PPE often falls short in meeting the needs of a diverse workforce.

Published by BSI in its capacity as the UK national standards body, BS 30417 offers practical guidance for organisations to reduce workplace risks and improve compliance by providing PPE that fits all employees.

BSI director of sectors and standards development Anne Hayes said: “The provision of inclusive protective equipment isn’t just a matter of compliance, it’s a matter of respect, dignity, and safety for every individual in the workforce. Ultimately, it is about ensuring workers are equipped to get on with their jobs, in roles where their skills and experience are of considerable value. By providing PPE for everyone, we help build safer, more productive workplaces and stop skilled workers from leaving because they feel they don’t belong.”

Katy Robinson, founder of The PPE Campaign and a senior project manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The launch of BS 30417 for the Provision of Inclusive PPE is a pivotal step for the campaigns that have been echoing across the construction industry over the last few years to bring about emphasis on the correct fit of PPE. In an industry where we have increasing diversity, it is vital that we work to ensure that everyone can work safely and comfortably, no matter their gender, ethnicity, religion, or disability.”

Among those on the committee that produced the guide was Curtins engineer Rowshi Hussain, who said: “Being a part of the BS 30417 Provision of Inclusive PPE Guidance committee was extremely important to me given I represented a minority voice within the industry. The British Standard and committee have really empowered me to drive for change within the construction industry by creating a safe space to voice my opinions, challenge my own unconscious bias and open my eyes to the challenges of what ‘inclusive’ PPE means for myself and for others beyond my own industry.”

The BS 30417 standard is available from the BSI website in exchange for personal data. BSI is planning a series of webinars on inclusive PPE and is presumably keen to gather contact details for marketing purposes.

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