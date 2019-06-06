BSI revises temporary works guidance

BS 5975:2019 – Code of practice for temporary works procedures and the permissible stress design of falsework provides recommendations for temporary structures on building sites, with practical guidelines for design, specifications, construction and the use and dismantling of falsework.

It provides recommendations for safety and control around the various procedures and responsibilities of personnel involved for all construction projects. This includes the addition of procedures for clients, designers and suppliers and provides recommendations for education and training as well.

BSI said that the new version was a significant revision of sections 1 and 2 of BS 5975:2008+A1:2011, last amended in 2011.

Over the last decade, there have been major changes to working practices within the construction industry, in particular the growth of subcontracting across the vast majority of construction works. Subcontracting was previously the practice for specialisms, such as structural steelwork, but now it is employed across most works. As the sector has evolved it has become necessary for BS 5975 to reflect all types of working practices. The standard has also been updated to align with the Construction (Design & Management) Regulations 2015 and the procedures now allow other contractors to plan and manage their own temporary works while ensuring that the principal contractor retains overall responsibility.

BSI head of built environment Ant Burd said: “This is a significant revision of an important standard that seeks to reflect changes in working practices and health & safety regulation within temporary construction and falsework. It offers procedural guidance to all organizations and personnel involved, to ensure competence in construction projects, from Principal Contractors and clients through to designers and trainers. The standard gives clear instructions and guidance to help companies be properly prepared for site investigations and compliant with current regulation.”