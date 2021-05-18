Buckhurst invests £2.5m in Hyundai excavators

John Walsh of Buckhurst Plant Hire (left) and Taylor & Braithwaite sales director Ian Burton with the 100th Hyundai machine

The deal includes the 100th Hyundai machine that Buckhurst Plant Hire has purchased from Hyundai dealer Taylor & Braithwaite since 2012.

Over the past 10 years Buckhurst has bought a range of Hyundai excavators, from 2.5-tonne mini-excavators up to 35-tonne machines, including both crawler and wheeled excavators.

Buckhurst founder and chairman John Walsh said: “We find Hyundai machines very reliable, efficient, and receive excellent feedback from our customers, making them a huge asset to our fleet.”

Buckhurst Plant Hire is based in Rossendale, Lancashire, and has depots in Leeds, Aberdeen, Bathgate and Wellingborough.

