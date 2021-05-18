  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue May 18 2021

  3. Buckhurst invests £2.5m in Hyundai excavators

13 hours Buckhurst Plant Hire has invested £2.5m in renewing its Hyundai excavator fleet in the first half of 2021.

John Walsh of Buckhurst Plant Hire (left) and Taylor & Braithwaite sales director Ian Burton with the 100th Hyundai machine
John Walsh of Buckhurst Plant Hire (left) and Taylor & Braithwaite sales director Ian Burton with the 100th Hyundai machine

The deal includes the 100th Hyundai machine that Buckhurst Plant Hire has purchased from Hyundai dealer Taylor & Braithwaite since 2012.

Over the past 10 years Buckhurst has bought a range of Hyundai excavators, from 2.5-tonne mini-excavators up to 35-tonne machines, including both crawler and wheeled excavators.

Buckhurst founder and chairman John Walsh said: “We find Hyundai machines very reliable, efficient, and receive excellent feedback from our customers, making them a huge asset to our fleet.”

Buckhurst Plant Hire is based in Rossendale, Lancashire, and has depots in Leeds, Aberdeen, Bathgate and Wellingborough.

